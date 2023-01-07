Will sci-fi horror movie 'M3GAN' ever be available on Netflix?

2023’s first horror breakout movie M3GAN is now hitting cinemas in the United States and making waves across the internet.

M3GAN is the new sci-fi horror movie about a lifelike doll powered by artificial intelligence that becomes overprotective of her owner.

Netflix release of Gerard Johnstone's directed movie is expected in either late 2026 or early 2027.

According to what's on Netflix, "As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

However, the movie will likely be available on the American streaming platform Peacock at the end of 2023 after its theatrical run because Universal Pictures owns Peacock rather than Netflix.