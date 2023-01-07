Katrina Kaif wishes sister Isabelle on her birthday, drops adorable picture

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif turns 33th on December 6.
Indian star Katrina Kaif extended love and birthday wish to her sister Isabelle Kaif, and also gives glimpse of birthday bash.
The actress of Tiger shared a photo of them together from the birthday party, which she took to Instagram.
In the photo Katrina and Isabelle are posing and smiling at the camera, a bunch of yellow and black balloons can be seen in the background of the photo. Katrina is wearing a printed dress, while Isabelle wears a sleeveless black dress.
She wrote in the caption, "It’s iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday (red balloon emoji)."
Isabelle Kaif marked her Bollywood debut last year with the dance show Time To Dance, where she starred alongside actor Sooraj Pancholi.
BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS' Jimin upcoming highly anticipated song will be released on January 13, 2023
Hailey Bieber opens up on struggling with a little PTSD after a mini stoke that she experienced in March 2022
Tristan Thompson’s mom Andrea suffers major heart attack
BTS collaborating single certified platinum in the United Kingdom
Butler and Gerber first sparked romance rumours in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class...
Jamie Lynn had mentioned on the ‘Special Forces’ episode that she ‘struggled with self-esteem’ as Britney...