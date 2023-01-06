BTS Jin amazes fans with an impressive role in the military: Find out

BTS Jin gets an impressive role as a military trainee as fans notice in recently shared pictures.

On Friday, January 6, Korean military officially uploaded more pictures of BTS Jin, undergoing training as the military would of any ordinary trainee, since Jin decided to join the military as an ordinary citizen in order to receive equal treatment.

According to Koreaboo, one of the pictures featured Jin undergoing the infamous Hwasaengbang training, and eagle eyed fans noticed his name tag.

The name tag showed Jin as the 'company commander' which made fans feel proud of him as it indicates that he is the leader of the group.

Jin's new role also means that he has more chance of getting an award at the trainee's graduation, as per the outlet.

Fans' reaction:



