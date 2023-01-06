Reba McEntire talks about a potential 'Reba' reboot

Reba McEntire discussed the potential of a Reba relaunch in a recent interview and addressed whether or not she would play the show's single mother again, according to Fox News.



Reba revealed that she and former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman discussed a potential Reba reboot while working on their upcoming movie The Hammer and she doesn't think that a reboot will ever make it to air.

Reba said, "We talked about that a lot, I don't think that's ever going to come to fruition, but maybe one of these days."

She further added about her experience of working on the show with Melissa, "We love to act together, we love to hang out together. We rented a house and all of us were in the house together — my bunch and Melissa — and it was just the best. I had the most wonderful experience getting to shoot this movie."

Reba ran six seasons from 2001 to 2007.