Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘excited’ about future as their romance intensifies

File Footage

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are “excited” to see where their relationship is headed following their cosy vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Bullet Train star and the jewelry designer “had a great time in Cabo just relaxing and having fun together.”

"Ines took a bunch of time off from work during the holidays to celebrate with Brad and spend New Year's Eve with him,” the insider added.

"They're a great match and have a good thing going. They have a lot in common and Brad likes how chill and low-key Ines is," the source continued. "They're excited about where things are headed."

This comes after an insider close to the Babylon actor said that he and de Ramon have moved in together as the duo is taking their romance to next level.

An insider spilt to Life & Style Magazine that Pitt and de Ramon are “inseparable” while adding that the actor's Los Angeles home is their “love nest.”

The source said Pitt and 32-year-old jewelry executive are "hot and heavy" for each other, adding, “Ines has already brought some of her stuff over to Brad's place."