Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist talks on her inspiration behind Emily’s looks

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins who plays marketing maven on the series firsts sparked a shift in her makeup looks for the new episodes by cutting her own “trauma bangs”.



While talking of switching Emily’s style in season 2, the makeup artist on the show Aurélie Payen tells Page Six that “For Season 3, we wanted to have a big change.”

“[Emily] is maybe a little bit more mature in terms of herself … and I wanted to have a little bit more sophisticated makeup for her.”

For the record Collins didn’t actually take scissors to her own hair in real life, she did play a role in Emily’s beauty looks, which included wearing lipstick just as bold as her signature outré outfits.

“I really work closely with Lily and her hairstylist,” says Payen, who plays a “little game” with the actor to ensure they’re on the same page about products for scenes.

“I already know the [shade] I want to have … but I say, ‘OK, Lily, choose the one you want.’ And each time she chooses the same as mine.”

Payen also revealed how some of Collin’s looks were inspired by several silver screen stars from another era.

“make a nod to Audrey Hepburn,” she says, while speaking of Camille’s eyeliner she revealed it was inspired by Brigitte Bardot.

“I wanted to have an identity for each of the [characters],” said the makeup expert. “Some of them I wanted them to be more American glam, and some of them I wanted to be more [of a] French makeup look.”

“[Emily is] like a bridge in between; she’s very French in the way she wears makeup, but she still has really bold, strong lips, which is more American,” says Payen.