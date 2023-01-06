Prince Harry chatted with late Queen ‘at length’ four days before death

file footage

Prince Harry and his beloved grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, reportedly ‘chatted at length’ four days before her death on September 8, 2022.



The revelation comes after the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell book Spare was accidentally released five days earlier in Spain.

Recalling the day the late Queen died last year, Prince Harry shared that he was on the plane to Scotland when he learned online that she had passed away.

He then went on to share: “I spent almost the whole flight looking at the clouds, reliving the last time I'd spoken to my grandmother. We'd been chatting at length four days before.”

“We touched on lots of issues. Her health of course, the chaos in Downing Street, the Braemar Games, which she was sorry not to have been able to attend because she wasn't well. We also spoke about the devastating drought.”

“Meg and I were staying at Frogmore and the lawn was in a really bad state. It's like my head, granny, full of bald spots and brown patches!' She burst out laughing. I told her to take care of herself and that I hoped we'd see each other soon,” he added.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is slated for official release on January 10, 2023.