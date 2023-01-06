Prince Harry found out about Queen’s death online: DETAILS

file footage

Prince Harry has revealed that he actually found out about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, nor from any of his family members but from an online website.



The Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, Spare, accidentally went on sale in Spain five days before its January 10 release date, with many bombshell claims making headlines since.

In one revelation, Prince Harry shared that he actually learned of the Queen’s dwindling health from his father, then Prince Charles, after which he made his way over to Balmoral, Scotland.

Prince Harry was told to not bring his wife Meghan Markle along with him, and by the time his plane landed in Scotland, he learned that his grandmother had died from the BBC News website.

“When the plane started to descend, I saw that my phone lit up. It was a message from Meg: ‘Call me when you get this.’ I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King,” Prince Harry relayed in his book.

Prince Harry also shared that he had an explosive exchange with his father, King Charles, over the phone about Meghan not being allowed to come with him to the Queen’s death bed.

He claimed that King Charles’ explanations, “didn't make any sense, and actually they were disrespectful. I didn't tolerate it.”