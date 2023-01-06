Jeremy Renner gets first-rate spa service in ICU: ‘Mom and sister to the rescue!’

Jeremy Renner shows off the love of his mother and sister, as he gets an in-bed spa day, right there in the ICU.
For those unversed Renner was recently hospitalized following an incident with a snowplow and is currently recovering in a local hospital.
To mark his family’s visit to the ICU, Renner taped his “amazing spa day”.
The video has been shared to Twitter and includes a candid tape of his sister massaging his scalp, while his mother stands close to the supplies.
He even captioned the post with the words, “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much”.
This comes a day after the Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told The Associated Press about Renner’s injuries.
