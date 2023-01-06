Prince Harry reveals he killed 25 Taliban

Prince Harry has revealed some astonishing details in his book Spare, claiming that he 'killed 25 Taliban fighters' during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.



The Duke of Sussex - who was known as 'Captain Wales' in the royal military - penned in his memoir that he did not think of those killed 'as people' but instead 'chess pieces' he had taken off the board.

He, as per Daily Mail, flew an Apache attack helicopter during his duty in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex, whose' book accidentally hit shelves in Spain before its official release date, claimed it was 'not a fact that filled me with satisfaction, but I was not ashamed either'.

Harry, in 'Spare', has claimed that he flew on six missions that resulted in the 'taking of human lives' in his leaked autobiography.

He wrote: 'And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number. So my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.'

Harry was first deployed to Helmand province as a forward air controller in 2007, but his first tour of duty was cut short when an Australian magazine broke a media embargo by mistake. He returned in 2012 with the Ministry of Defence publicising his second deployment on the understanding that the media would allow him to get on with the job at hand.