Hugh Jackman remembers late father, says filming 'The Son' was 'emotionally difficult' after his death

Hugh Jackson remembered his late father Christopher John Jackman in a recent interview and talked about filming The Son without him.

Hugh Jackman revealed that he and his brothers Ian and Ralph were raised by their father Christopher John, since their mother Grace McNeil left her family to settle in UK.

Ironically, Hugh's father passed away on Australia's Father's Day in 2021 when he was filming The Son, a movie on the troubled relationship between a father and his teenage son, cited from Daily Mail.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hugh revealed that he had a very "close" relationship with his father who taught him a lot of "great values."

"He was never really interested in things like fame and money, he was always encouraging about education and treating people well and keeping your word," he continued.

Hugh said his father watched everything he ever did and never said a bad word about any of his projects, adding, "A lot of who I am today is because of him."

Talking about the emotional process of filming The Son, during which his father died, he said, "It was emotionally difficult, and I just sort of let go a little bit, stuff from my upbringing was coming up, my worries as a father."

The actor, who has two children, Oscar, 22, and Ava, 17, with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, also shared that he was a "hot mess" during filming.