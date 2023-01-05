Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson offers words of wisdom on how failure leads to success: Watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently shared the nugget of wisdom on how to achieve success in life and career.

On Thursday, the Black Adam star took to Instagram and posted a video of himself while doing morning jog.

In the clip, the Game Plan actor mentioned about Inky John and his powerful perspective on “guts over desire” to success.

The Fast & Furious star penned a lengthy note about success and failure in life and how it’s important to handle both with grace.

In the caption, the Red Notice actor wrote, “Tapping in with you with a quick thought that’s anchored my success (and failures) over the years that may anchor and help you too on your journey.”

“Having the guts to fail is far more powerful than having the desire to succeed,” remarked 50-year-old.

Dwayne pointed out, “Having the desire to succeed is very attractive. It’s sexy. While having the guts to fail is extremely uncomfortable. And sometimes it’s scary.”

However, The Rock noted, “Guts over desire has served me all throughout my career — and when we put ourselves in positions to be uncomfortable - to have the guts to fail - we actually set ourselves up in a much more powerful way to WIN.”

“Guts over desire,” he added, while giving a shout out to his friend Inky in the end.

After his post, one user commented, “Love it. That if failure is not an option, then neither is success. You win or you learn.”



Another fan implied, “So, this is his response to black Adam?”