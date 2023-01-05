Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead Australia’s year-end 2022 charts, ARIA reveals

File footage

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have added another feather to their cap with record-breaking popularity in 2022.

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) on Thursday revealed its top singles and albums for 2022 and the As It Was singer, 28, and the Midnights hitmaker, 33, have topped the charts.

Swift topped the charts with record sales of her latest 10th studio album Midnights in Australia.

Styles‘ secured the second spot with album Harry’s House, followed by The Weeknd‘s The Highlights (2021), Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour (2021) and Ed Sheeran‘s = (2021).

Following Midnights’ release in October, the album earned the highest sales week of any album last year. The album spent seven weeks at the top of the ARIA Albums Charts.

Meanwhile, Harry’s House - released in May - spent eight weeks at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart to take the second position on the year-end charts.

Styles also claimed the number one single of the year with As It Was - one of three tracks in the ARIA Top 50 Singles for the year.

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi's latest album F**k Love (Over You) has maintained a position in the top 25 for a second consecutive year at number 21 after it took the third spot in 2021.