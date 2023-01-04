Middlesex seeks to join Pakistan Super League

England's Middlesex County Cricket Club is conducting negotiations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the club's participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The talks between the parties have gone without any hiccups, and more negotiations are on the table, according to The Cricketer.
"The PCB are interested in including overseas domestic teams in the PSL and we have held talks with them." Andrew Cornish, the Middlesex CEO, told The Cricketer. "Those talks have been very positive and we expect them to continue in the coming weeks."
Middlesex is not expected to compete in the upcoming eighth edition of the PSL, which is scheduled to kick off on February 13.
However, as a show of commitment, it is likely that a squad will be sent on a brief pre-season warm-up trip.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is aware of the talks and has no fundamental objections.
The PSL timing often favours English teams, and the fact that Middlesex's players are paid should lessen the need for significant additional financing.
However, the ECB would still be required to pay for the accommodation and transport of a sizable number of players and support personnel abroad for a period of about six weeks.
It is anticipated that Middlesex's women's team, youth sides, and the disabled team will all get playing opportunities during the trip.
It is worth mentioning here that Middlesex won't likely have to pay anything to join the PSL, unlike other teams who had to pay millions to do so.
