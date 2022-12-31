PCB Management Committee discontinues PJL

Bahawalpur Royals celebrate after winning the first season of PJL on October 22, 2022. — Twitter/@bahawalpuroyals

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Saturday decided to discontinue the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), a press release from the board read.

However, to ensure there is a pathway for high-performing teenagers and the country continues to produce talented cricketers across all age gaps, it was agreed to revive junior series on a home-and-away basis.

The decisions were taken during the second meeting of the committee — with PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi in the chair — at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore, the statement said.

The committee has also decided to hold discussions with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to encourage them to include an under-19 player under their Emerging Categories in the playing line-ups.

It must be noted that the inaugural season of PJL was held earlier this year, with Bahawalpur Royals beating Gwadar Sharks in the final to clinch the title.

The management committee, led by Sethi, also took important decisions regarding departmental cricket in the country.

“The PCB Management Committee held an extensive discussion on the restoration of the Regional and District Cricket Associations and Departments/Service Organisations in line with the PCB Constitution 2014,” the PCB said in a press release.

Following detailed discussions, it was decided that regional and district cricket associations and departments/service organisations stand restored and a strategic plan will now be prepared to include them formally in the domestic cricket structure, including participation in the PCB Board of Governors in due course.

Moreover, the meeting's participants also approved the constitution of 12 PCB committees and agreed that their compositions would be announced in due course.

The following committees will be constituted:

Domestic Restructuring Committee;

Domestic Restoration Committee for Region;

Department Cricket Restoration Committee;

NHPC Remodeling Committee;

Restructuring of Women’s Cricket Committee;

Cricket Infrastructure Committee;

Audit Committee;

Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee;

Human Resource Committee;

Legal Affairs Committee;

National Selection Committees; and

Benevolent Fund Committee.

The PCB Management Committee also confirmed that it will honour and fulfil all domestic player contracts, which are valid until August 2023.