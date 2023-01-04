Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to help unravel mystery of Diana’s death

As per reports, Prince Harry is 'intensely focused on getting more information' about Diana's final hours

Prince Harry, with his upcoming memoir Spare, may help to unravel the mystery surrounding his mother Princess Diana’s death in a car accident in 1997, a royal expert has claimed.

The claims were made in a recent The Daily Mail report by Sue Reid, in which the expert claimed that researchers for the Duke of Sussex’s book had reached out to those connected in any way to Diana’s fatal car crash in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel in 1997.

As per Reid: “Researchers for Harry's memoir have contacted many of those who remember — or were otherwise connected to — the crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel.”

“These include eyewitnesses, French police who attended the scene and journalists — including me — who have investigated in great detail how and why Diana came to die,” Reid added.

The journalist further revealed: “A French source involved in the original accident investigation has revealed that Prince Harry is 'intensely focused on getting more information' about his mother's final hours.”

Sharing anomalies in the investigation into Diana’s tragic death, Reid suggested: “Perhaps Prince Harry's memoir will help to unravel this mystery, as well as all the others surrounding his mother's death — a death which so many witnesses have suggested was not the 'tragic accident' it has been claimed to be.”

These claims were supported by a statement put out by ITV to advertise its interview with Prince Harry, in which the channel claimed that the chat would also touch upon “never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana.”