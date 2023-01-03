Victoria Beckham willing to step back from son Brooklyn's life after Nicola Peltz feud

Victoria Beckham has decided to take a back seat when it comes to her son Brooklyn Beckham's life as she is now okay with Nicola Peltz calling the shots.
An insider spilt to Closer Magazine that famed fashion designer is “happy” to let the Transformers actor take decisions for herself and the aspiring chef.
The source even revealed that Posh Spice is willing to show some "respect" to Nicola while adding that Victoria just wants her son and daughter-in-law to remain part of “Brand Beckham.”
“She wants both Nicola and Brooklyn to agree to more family commitments,” the insider said. “She really hates the idea of the other kids seeing how Brooklyn and Nicola behave and thinking that it’s OK.”
“Victoria already feels like she sticks her neck out for Brooklyn’s career and she worries about all of the backlash he’s been getting recently about his aspirations to be a chef.
“But Victoria is willing to step back when it comes to personal matters and she also wants to show Nicola some respect,” the insider noted.
Before concluding, the source said that Victoria Beckham now “understand” that Nicola Peltz is “her own woman who is trying to make her mark in her marriage.”
Miley Cyrus is all set to release her new song titled 'Flower' on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday
Kanye West’s daughter North West recently left fans in splits with her hilarious TikTok video
Victoria Beckham hopes to end ongoing feud with Nicola Peltz with face-to-face discussion
Nicola Peltz could hold herself back from showering praise and love over Brooklyn Beckham
Bad Bunny, however, defended his 'phone-throwing' actions
Lamar Odom recently reflected on the time when he was accused of stalking Khloe Kardashian in 2015