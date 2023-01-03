Kanye West alleged missing SPARK death rumours

Kanye West is in the news headline for all the wrong reasons after a baseless rumour about his 'death' started doing rounds.

According to HITC, the rumour spread simultaneously with the reports that the Donda rapper went missing.

The Grammy winner's missing rumour sparked after a Twitter account focused on hip-hop news called Daily Loud claimed.

"Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks, according to his ex-business manager," the publication posted.

The tweet went viral shortly. However, the outlet does not reveal any details on the source of information.

The report adds several people jumped on the rumours wagon spreading that Ye is no more.

On the contrary, the 45-year-old is well-alive and seemed to take a sabbatical from social interaction with the media after an avalanche of criticism of the rapper on his problematic views.

