Sandra Bullock reacts to arrest of ex-husband Jesse James’ son: ‘Incredibly upset’

Sandra Bullock was “incredibly upset” after she got to know that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was arrested for allegedly violating restraining order.

Jesse was sentenced to two days in jail for allegedly beating his girlfriend Lucee Peterson and violating a protective order as per Radar Online.

“Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” a source close to The Proposal star told the outlet.

Jesse also sent frightening messages to his ex-girlfriend after he was arrested on domestic violence charges back in 2021.

“You are my girl still! I’m not looking for anyone and you better not be a h—behind my back!” one of his disturbing text messages sent to Lucee read.

Sandra tied the knot with Jesse in 2005 after dating him for two years. However, after discovering that her husband has cheated on her with multiple women, the actor parted ways with him in 2010.