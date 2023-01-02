Kody Brown opens up about his split with Janelle Brown

Kody Brown discussed his problems with his wife Janelle Brown and disclosed that she had left the house years before the couple made their formal breakup known, according to US Magazine.



Kody revealed that Janelle had issues with the family dynamics when they lived in Wyoming in the early 2000s. He added that their relationship was not working out and Janelle felt too much strain in her life because of that.

Kody said, "I didn’t feel like she was leaving me, but she was leaving them because I wasn’t giving her enough support. [Janelle] and I were constantly working things out.”

He further added, "It was just too much strain on her life. She would talk to me about a comment her and her mother would make about the ‘Meri and Christine Club’ because Janelle wasn’t in it. There was just this place where Janelle didn’t feel like she was fitting in.”

Kody Brown and Janelle announced their split in December 2022.