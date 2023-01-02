'Yellowstone' will be returning back with new episodes in summer 2023

'Yellowstone' season 5 to conclude in summer 2023 with new episodes

Yellowstone season 5 still have sometime to conclude the story, it is expected to return with new episodes later this year.

Paramount Network revealed on Sunday that the hit series will return with new episodes in summer 2023, this news came out during the midseason finale.

In order to keep the fans hooked to the show while they wait for new episodes, the network shared a short teaser trailer, which includes shots of Kevin Costner in character as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton.

Yellowstone is a critically acclaimed show staring Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser. It first premiered in June 2018 and has garnered praises, including nominations at the Emmy Awards.

In November 2022, the season 5 broke viewership records with more than 12 million viewers, marking the show's biggest premiere yet.

As a result of the show's success, several prequel series have been created, including 1883 which premiered in December 2021, as well as 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which released in December 2022.

A spinoff series, titled 6666, was also announced in February 2021, though it doesn't currently have a release date.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner, 67, hinted at the show's future, noting, "I think it's safe to say the foot's on the gas. We're not slowing down."

Hauser, 47, who has depicted the role of Rip, later confirmed that "it's not the last season" while chatting with PEOPLE at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in New York City.

Speaking of the show's longevity, Costner explained to PEOPLE that what "makes the show so successful" is how it's intentional with its world-building and character development.

"I've always believed a good Western isn't always just rushing towards its gunfight," he said. "If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show. But I think if you're trying to get there so fast that you don't understand the people, or it's not complicated, then it's a problem."

Yellowstone is currently streaming on Paramount+.