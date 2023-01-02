Ananya Panday soaks up the sun in lavish yacht in Thailand trip

Anaya Panday shares latest pictures from his lavish trip with friend Navya Naveli Nanda in Phuket, Thailand.
Taking to Instagram, the Gehraiyaan actor dropped bunch of sizzling pictures in green floral bikini with white pyjama, and tied her hair in a bun. In one of the pictures, she posing under a bright sun with sea in the background. In another, she looked at the sunset.
"Setting the tone for 2023 (sun emoji),” she wrote in the caption.
The 24-years old bollywood actor is in Thailand with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
She has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. And the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl as her upcoming projects.
