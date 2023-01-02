Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz twin at New Year’s Eve in ‘matching dream dresses’

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrated New Year’s Eve together in style.

The singer had arrived in in Cabo, Mexico for the festivities along with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. The newlyweds spent their Christmas in the States with the Peltz family in Florida.

A day after the celebrations, The Last Airbender actress shared a carousel of images that glimpsed into the glitzy party that the group of friends had. She captioned the post, "Happy New Years thank you @maisonvalentino @yigit @pppiccioli for our matching dream dresses"

The first image showed a black and white picture of Peltz and Gomez posing for the camera. The third picture had the duo holding up sparklers as Nicola held her friend and Selena leaned into her. The fifth photo was of the two striking another pose and the next image featured Gomez’s longtime friend Raquelle Stevens who also was also featured in Selena’s recent documentary.

The last two pictures showed the Valentino tags from their matching dresses that were labelled with their names in silver: ‘Nicola 2023’ and ‘Selena 2023.’

In the carousel, Nicola shared an intimate moment with husband Brooklyn Beckham as they rang in the New Year. Another picture in the post showed the Brooklyn glancing at the fireworks as Nicola beamed.



Gomez was quick to comment under the post, “My angel forever.”

The singer’s close friend, Stevens also chimed in, “Best few days!!” adding two heart emojis at the end.

Brooklyn commented, "Cuties xx"



Fans were also excited for the budding friendship, as fans commented.

“Y’all don’t understand how much I’m happy that nicola is selena’s friend now,” wrote one user.

Noting how matching outfits are a rite of passage to friendship, another user wrote, “Okay the matching outfits is a MUST.”

“Happy New Year!! Nicola, Selena, Brooklyn. Love your friendship with Selena. Keep RS away from Sel, please,” wished one fan. And another requested, : Please be a good friend to Sel.”