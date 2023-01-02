Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton treat fans to ‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘I Will Always Love You’ mashup

Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton have just taken to performing a mashup of two songs on Miley's New Year's Eve Party.
Miley Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton has just joined the singer on stage for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party.
The songs in question, Wrecking Ball and I Will Always Love You have become the most well-received songs at the Miami 2023 bash.
The two ended up bringing the house down and blended their voices for the two-song mashup.
