Severe cold expected in Karachi from tomorrow

People warm their hands on bonfire to save themselves from cold waves during winter season in Karachi on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. — PPI

Karachiites can expect to experience colder weather from tomorrow (Tuesday), according to weather analyst Jawad Memon.



A cold wave has affected most parts of the country and the severity of cold will increase further in upper parts of the country, the analyst shared. Apart from this, the intensity of cold will increase in Sindh as well, while the westerly wind system has left Balochistan, he said.

Memon said that strong, dry and cold winds will start blowing from the north in Karachi from tomorrow, decreasing day and night temperatures across the metropolis.

He said the night temperature in Karachi could drop to single digits. Karachi's day temperature could vary between 23-26°C while the night temperature could plummet to 7-9°C, the weather analyst stated.

According to the weather analyst, another westerly wind system may enter the country through Balochistan on either January 7 or 8. From January 15, westerly wind systems may enter the country, he said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the temperature in the city will fluctuate between 10-12°C on Tuesday and 9-11°C on Wednesday.

Other cities of Sindh, such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, Thatta, Dadu, and Mithi, will also experience a temperature drop from Tuesday, the PMD data shows.

According to the latest PMD advisory, a shallow trough of a westerly wave affected western parts of the country from December 29.

Between December 22-23, Karachi recorded the lowest temperature of 10°C, as per the Met department, as the intensity of cold weather increased in the city.