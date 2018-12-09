Where has Karachi’s winter gone?

Pushcarts laden with nuts, dried fruit and roasted peanuts have been seen everywhere in Karachi for the last two weeks, shops in malls have started selling winter clothes, and parents of school-going children have been intimated of winter vacations from mid-December, but everybody in the city is wondering where the winter will begin as the maximum temperature remains upto 33 degrees Celsius, while at nights, one cannot sleep without starting a fan.

So where has Karachi’s winter gone when our peaks in the northern areas are covered with snow, temperatures have dropped to below zero degrees Celsius in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan as well as in many parts of the interior of Sindh.

Pakistan’s top environmental scientist and former director general of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Dr Ghulam Rasool, blames the Karachiites for the elimination of the winter season from their calendar, saying nobody else except for the people Karachi are responsible for the hot weather in the month of December when people in the rest of Pakistan are enjoying snowfalls and cold winds, and sipping steamy soups and coffee.

“Environmental degradation in Karachi, which has been caused by none other than the people of this city themselves, is to blame for the hot weather in the winter season and this degradation is worsening due to lack of trees, alarming levels of air pollution, a multifold increase in the emissions of carbon dioxide and other gasses from cars, smoke and other gasses released in the air by local industries and growing construction.”

How is it happening?

An inversion layer has been formed in the atmosphere over Karachi which is composed of suspended particles and particulate matter, aerosols, and this layer is getting thick in winters, preventing heat from being released in the atmosphere, Prof Ghulam Rasool says, adding that when the heat is not released from a larger area in the nights, its temperature remains higher as compared to surrounding areas where there is no such layer of suspended particles in the air.

He further explains that as sea breeze comes to a halt in the winter season due to climatic conditions, this inversion layers is getting thick with each passing day as Karachiites are not willing to reduce their carbon emissions. There is no tree cover to absorb carbon from the air, dust is everywhere which is getting trapped in the inversion layer so the temperature is not dropping even in the night as heat is not radiating back to the atmosphere. “And everybody knows that concrete traps heat in the day and release it in the night so this heat is keeping you warm in the otherwise cold winter nights at Karachi.”

Director Met Karachi Abdur Rashid blames the climate change, saying that due to global warming and climate change, warmer days in the city are increasing; it is a man-made phenomenon and people will have to bear it. “We are not expecting the temperature to drop below 10 degrees Celsius in the night in Karachi and that too would happen by the end of December, start of January in this season. Western wave is expected to grip Karachi in the end of this month and dry wind may result in drop in the temperature but that too not below 10 degrees Celsius.”

What is the solution?

Environmentalists say rocket science is not required to improve environmental conditions as everybody in the world, including Karachi, knows about steps they should take to reduce carbon emissions, keep air pollution under control and keep their city or area free from environmental pollution.

“Despite knowing the importance of trees, at least five trees are being cut in this city on a daily basis. There is a ban on the construction of high-rises but they are being constructed without any checks and control everywhere in the city. So, how would you keep the city clean and environmental friendly?” questions Nasar Usmani.

Due to lack of public transport and a mass transit project, he says, millions of people are using their own cars and motorbikes, nobody believes in using bicycles like people in other parts of world, contribution of clean energy is negligible and industries are emitting hazardous gasses into the air. Karachi’s environmental conditions will continue worsening in the days to come, as result.

“A mass moment is required to change the mindset of common people in Karachi. They know things but are not concerned about the environment, air which they are breathing in and not willing to play their own role and compel the authorities to take steps for the improvement of the environment.”