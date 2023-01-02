Lilibet is very Spencer-like says Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Archie and Lilibet, were also shown and discussed in their Netflix documentary.

Talking about his kids, the Duke of Sussex said,"I think at this moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie. I see a lot of my mum in Lilibet. She is very Spencer-like, she's got the same blue eyes. Sort of like a golden-reddish hair."

He said Archie spent his first five month in Windsor.

"That was it.Thisis home to him. This is home to Lilibet. And this is our home," he said referring to their new house in California.

Talking about the couple's second child, Meghan Markle said, "There was something that felt so complete when we had Lilibet."

The six part documentary premiered on Netflix last month.

It has been watched by millions of people across the world since it was released.

The documentary has reportedly further deteriorated Meghan and Harry's relations with the British royal family.