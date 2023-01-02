Prince Philip: 'Queen Elizabeth 'hasn’t been turned by being Queen '

Prince Philip revealed wife Queen Elizabeth II always wanted mere appreciation
The Duke of Edinburgh’s friend Gyles Brandreth in his book writes how Her Majesty led a ‘normal’ life.
He wrote: "From the moment of her coronation onwards, for more than 70 years, Elizabeth II was the object of adulation. People bowed and curtseyed before her on a daily basis. When she went on international tours, hundreds and thousands – on occasion, millions – turned out to cheer."
Mr Brandreth continued: "‘It didn’t affect her at all,’ the Duke of Edinburgh said to me. ‘She never for a moment thought the cheering was for her personally. It’s for the position she holds – it’s for the role she fulfills, it’s because she’s Queen.
"‘That’s all. She knows that. Her head hasn’t been turned by being Queen – not at all. She’s quite normal,’” he noted.
