Kate Middleton wants Charlotte, Louis to ‘step up to the plate’ for baby no. 4

File Footage

Kate Middleton has reportedly been counting on the help of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “if they’re lucky enough to have another brother or sister.”



These revelations have been made public by an insider, per the report by Marie Claire.

According to their findings, both “love the idea” but are counting on the two youngest to ‘step up to the plate’ and ‘help’ if the family is “lucky enough” to be blessed with another.



This is especially true since, both Kate and Prince William are “prioritizing their new positions and responsibilities over everything else at the moment.

This claim follows ongoing rumors of Kate Middleton's pregnancy's and 'broody' nature that has taken social media by storm.