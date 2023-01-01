King Charles ‘playing’ Prince Harry ‘at his own game’: ‘In it for the long haul’

File Footage

Royal experts warn King Charles is finally getting in the rink against Prince Harry and is playing a ‘cleaver game’.



Insight into King Charles’ seemingly plan has been brought to light by royal historian David Starkey.

According to Mr Starkey, the King of England is just “letting events take their course.”

When asked about his feelings regarding Prince Harry’s popularity, Mr Starkey told The Mirror, “I don't think they matter much, look at the opinion polls today.”

“I mean, a near majority of people not only say they don't much like them, but they actually want them stripped of their titles.”

“With every passing day, I think with every desperate attempt at taking a little molehill of grievance and trying to turn it into a vast, vast Himalayas of resentment, they become less relevant.”

“What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game.”

“He's just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do.”