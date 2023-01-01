King Charles ‘playing’ Prince Harry ‘at his own game’: ‘In it for the long haul’

Royal experts warn King Charles is finally getting in the rink against Prince Harry and is playing a ‘cleaver game’.
Insight into King Charles’ seemingly plan has been brought to light by royal historian David Starkey.
According to Mr Starkey, the King of England is just “letting events take their course.”
When asked about his feelings regarding Prince Harry’s popularity, Mr Starkey told The Mirror, “I don't think they matter much, look at the opinion polls today.”
“I mean, a near majority of people not only say they don't much like them, but they actually want them stripped of their titles.”
“With every passing day, I think with every desperate attempt at taking a little molehill of grievance and trying to turn it into a vast, vast Himalayas of resentment, they become less relevant.”
“What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game.”
“He's just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do.”
Betty White passed away last year at the age of 99
Betty White passed away last year at the age of 99
Allison William is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams
Nick Cannon was asked about his children by Andy Cohen
File footage Kim Kardashian admitted that she regularly started drinking coffee and alcohol one year ago.The SKIMS...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look set to continue revealing more about King Charles and the royal family