Elahi asked us to contact PML-N but later jumped ship, says Shujaat's son

Punjab CM Parvez Elahi (left) and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi/Facebook

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's son Shafay Hussain on Sunday said that Punjab Chief Minister and his uncle Chaudhry Parvez Elahi asked Shujaat to contact Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



When Shujaat convinced everyone on contacting PML-N, Elahi went to Bani Gala, Shafay said in an exclusive conversation with Geo News.

Shafay said that Shujaat told Elahi to keep the "promises" in mind when he was going to Bani Gala.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would never have made an offer to Elahi if the rival parties hadn't formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"A few weeks ago it seemed like Elahi was coming back but he went to Imran Khan," the PML-Q leader said.

Sharing his views on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Shafay said that the move will not be made now.

"Two people of [our] family think that they have to do politics alone. We don't have any issues in staying together but others don't want it," he said.

He also said that members of the family tried not to let me contest in the election.

Speaking about Kamil Ali Agha who was recently expelled from PML-Q, Shafay termed the former party leader a "hypocrite".

"He [Agha] kept taking favours from Shujaat and later started opposing him," Shafay said, adding that the words Agha said were either influenced or permitted by someone.

Moving on to the political crisis in Punjab, Shafay said that the province has had a corruption issue for several years.

"Money is being charged for transfers, postings and jobs. Corruption is done freely but there is no one to question it now," he concluded.

Shujaat in contact with Shehbaz, Zardari but not PDM

Shujaat has been tasked with averting the Punjab Assembly from dissolution at the hands of Imran Khan-led PTI, well-placed sources revealed last month.

The PML-Q stalwart confirmed on December 19 that he is in contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari but not with the PDM.

“Political contacts and meetings will continue during the next three to four days,” the PML-Q leader said, adding that they would jointly devise their strategy to counter the PTI’s plan.

Unfolding the ruling alliance’s strategy to prevent the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved, the PML-Q stalwart said that the PPP and the PML-N are mulling two options — no trust motion and asking CM Elahi to take the vote of confidence.

“The parties might have more options but they share the two options with me,” he added.

“Those who do not have sufficient numbers to make a no-confidence motion successful, should try to complete numbers,” he suggested the politician.

The Punjab chief minister can stay in his post if he “makes” a decision, the PML-Q stalwart added.

Commenting on the prevailing tense political environment in the country, the senior leader said, “Some people are bent upon dissolving the assemblies and the others blocking the move.”

“I do not see general elections in the country in near future,” he added.

Chaudhry Shujaat further said that Imran Khan is a wise man, adding that he does not need advice.