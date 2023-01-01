Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laud Greta Thunberg amid her feud with Andrew Tate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in their second series on Netflix, has lavished praise on 'brave' Greta Thunberg as she opened up on overcoming depression amid influencer Andrew Tate's arrest and his bizarre rant mocking the young Swedish activist.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new series Live to Lead, inspired by former South African President Nelson Mandela, was dropped on the streaming giant on Saturday, honouring Greta Thunberg among other influential leaders around the world such as Gloria Steinem, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Opening the episode, King Charles III's younger son stated: “Greta Thunberg is a Swedish climate activist who reignited an international movement to fight climate change when she began demonstrating outside the Swedish parliament in 2018."

Hailing the brave lady, the Duke continued: "In speaking for a new generation her brave campaigning is both an inspiration and a stark reminder that everything we do matters."

It comes amid ex-kickboxing champion Andrew Tate's controversial remarks about the teenager, trolling Thunberg for her environmental activism – in a move that backfired.

The influencer took a brutal dig at Thunberg's 'hate-filled face' and saying she's a 'slave of the matrix' after climate activist humiliated him.

Greta Thunberg, in the interview, was asked what she thought was the “lowest depth of misery”. She replied: "When you are too depressed to see that you, yourself, actually matter."

To a question about find the strength to overcome her depression, the climate activist replied: "It happened gradually but it was thanks to the climate and ecological crisis. But I thought, ‘I need to do something and I can’t just sit here."

She continued: "So I think that was both the thing that got me depressed in the first way but also the thing that got me out of that depression."