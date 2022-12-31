Barbara Walters’ last public appearance before her demise: Find out

Barbara Walters made a last public appearance six years ago before her death on December 30 at the age of 93.
According to Page Six, the late female journalist preferred to live a private life, which is why she bid her farewell to daily television with her final co-host appearance on 'The View' on May 16, 2014.
The outlet reported that Barbara last attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City in 2016.
In 2015, Barbara dropped a final Instagram post with a caption, “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday.”
A representative for The View creator told outlet that Barbara “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones”.
“Barbara lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” added the statement released to the media.
