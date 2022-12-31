Madonna teases demo version of ‘Back That Up To The Beat’ on Malawi tour 

Madonna and her children spent fun time together in Malawi ahead of the New Year.
The pop icon also dropped glimpse from her fun trip and teased the demo of her hit number Back That Up To The Beat.
On Friday, the Material Girl crooner, 64, released two new versions of her 2019 track - a demo recording, along with a sped-up version.
Madonna announced the new versions with a clip of the sped-up song set to a video of her dancing with kids in Malawi.
The singer’s children — 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, Mercy James, 16, and David Banda, 17, also joined her on the Africa trip and supported her charity, Raising Malawi.
Madonna captioned the video, "Back that up to the Beat……in Malawi streaming on all platforms now !! @raisingmalawi."
The pictures and videos show Madonna and her children playing soccer, clicking pictures with the locals and dancing with them.
