HBO once axed $35M worth 'Game of Thrones' prequel

George R. R. Martin recently revealed some of the Game of Thrones spinoffs are “shelved.”

However, the first spinoff of HBO’s biggest show was canceled due to not matching the standards of the original series.

Bloodmoon was announced initially in 2018 and told the story of 8,000 years before events in Game Of Thrones.

The pilot of the series, starring Naomi Watts and Jamie Campbell Bower, estimated cost to shoot was between $30 million to $35 million.

Despite the massive budget, the show was nixed by HBO in 2019.

During an interview with THR, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys spilled the reasons.

“[Bloodmoon] required a lot more invention; it was a higher risk, higher reward,” Bloys added.

“There wasn’t anything glaringly wrong with it. Development and pilots are hard.”

Robert Greenblatt, former chairman of HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia, said, “It wasn’t unwatchable or horrible or anything. It was very well produced and looked extraordinary. But it didn’t take me to the same place as the original series.

“It didn’t have that depth and richness that the original series’ pilot did.”

Meanwhile, HBO is expanding Game of Thrones-universe ideas, including a Jon Snow spinoff starring Kit Harington and a Martin-backed Tales of Dunk and Egg show focused on Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen.

The Sea Snake centered on Corlys Velaryon's exploits and 10,000 Ships, focusing on Princess Nymeria. Moreover, three potential animated series related to Game of Thrones are reportedly developing.