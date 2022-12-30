Kelsey Parker elaborates on how she’s been holding up after Tom Parker’s death

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker has recently opened up about her recovery after the death of her husband earlier this year after being diagnosed with brain tumour.



Kelsey, who shares two children with Tom, discussed about grief in a new documentary titled Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom.

On Thursday’s episode, Kelsey explained how she’s coping with her late hubby’s death.

“I’m putting on a brave face so people think I’m OK,” said the 32-year-old.

Kelsey shared, “Of course, I’m not OK. I’m never going to be OK, am I? I’m never going to be the Kelsey I was two years ago and that’s just it.”

She continued, “I’m never going to be that person again because my life has changed so dramatically and I’ve been through the biggest thing.”

“The trauma I’ve suffered is beyond anything anyone could ever imagine,” she added.

Kelsey, who is rumoured to be in the early stages of a relationship with Sean Boggans, stressed that she’s still so young and how her late hubby would want her find someone new.

When asked if Tom would be happy to see her moving on with her life, she replied, “We didn't really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me.”

“He'd just want me to be happy. And I'm so young.” She concluded.