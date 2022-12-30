Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s pal shares a heartfelt note for Vivienne Westwood

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photographer friend Misan Harriman has paid a touching tribute to fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday.
Taking to Instagram, Misan Harriman shared a throwback photo of Vivienne with a heartfelt note.
He said, “Sigh….. what a life, what a woman.
“A true fashion icon.
“RIP Dame Vivienne Westwood.”
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood died in London at the age of 81, her family said.
"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion label´s Twitter account said.
Misan Harriman is a long-time friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
