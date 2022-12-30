Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of her birthday lunch, also drops lovely picture with Akshay

Twinkle Khanna had a scrumptious birthday lunch with husband Akshay Kumar and others

Twinkle Khanna turns 48, celebrates birthday with husband Akshay Kumar and family.

On December 29, Twinkle celebrated her birthday with her close family and friends; all of them had a lunch together in a beautiful grassy surrounding. She shared pictures on her Instagram showing a glimpse of her birthday lunch. Out of all the pictures, hers and Akshay’s aced on the Instagram.

In the picture, The Khiladi actor gave a lovingly look to his wife while she kept on smiling. He wore a blue and white check shirt with a hat and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Khanna opted for a light-green coloured floral frock with soft makeup. Her hair looked on-point as they were properly set with a blow dry. She captioned the pictures: “The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!”

Earlier, Kumar shared a video on social media, wishing his wife a happy birthday. He wrote: “While you may be glad to have missed my live performances the other day. I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing. And Happy Birthday Tina, reports IndiaToday."





