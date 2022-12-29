Netflix unveils upcoming movie ‘Bank of Dave’ release date starring Phoebe Dynevor

Netflix Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will be starring in the streaming giant's upcoming movie, Bank of Dave.

Netflix revealed that the new movie will be available to stream on the platform on January 16, 2022.

According to Digital Spy, Dynevor will be essaying the role of Alexandra in the new streaming movie, which follows the true story of Dave Fishwick, who garnered national attention when he opened Burnley Savings and Loans in 2011. James Bond star Rory Kinnear is set to play Fishwick in the film. The movie also stars Game of Thrones' Joel Fry.

The movie is directed by Chris Foggin while the script is written by Piers Ashworth.

Of the movie, director Foggin said, “I was immediately drawn to this story about the triumph of community, and I’m delighted to be working with such a wonderful cast. I truly believe the world needs films like this!”

Ashworth, on the other hand, said, “This is such a great story and I’m delighted to be working with Chris and the team on the film, which I am sure will really resonate with audiences worldwide.”

What is the plot of the movie?



Fishwick's company Burnley Savings and Loans found fame for its community lending after the small businesses from his town of Burnley, Lancashire failed to secure loans from bigger banks.

The film will focus on how Fishwick began his business in Burnley, which is famed for its charitable donations and was the subject of a Channel 4 documentary from 2012 of the same name.

Earlier this year, Dynevor’s first look on set as Alexandra was revealed, with the actress looking surprised wearing a red leather jacket.