Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas breaks silence on age gap relationship

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas has finally shed some light on what he ‘really’ thinks about his sister’s new beau Jesse Rutherford and their age gap.

The ever-loving brother made his thoughts known in a short video that has since been posted to TikTok.

Check it out Below:

He also echoed similar sentiments in the comments section of the video, and it reads, “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”



This comes a couple of months after Eilish herself broke her silence on the relationship and told Vanity Fair, “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

“I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f******* f***** alive.”

“Are you kidding me?” she also added. “Can we just [get a] round of applause for me.”