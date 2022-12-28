Netflix: List of TV shows that will be renewed in 2023

Netflix has shared the list of all the TV shows planned to be renewed for an additional season next year.
Here’s the list of top 50 most-popular Netflix original shows set to debut with new seasons in 2023:
Renewed Netflix Series:
- Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
- Emily in Paris (Season 4)
- Firefly Lane
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
- Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
- Heartbreak High
- Never Have I Ever (Season 4)
- Next in Fashion (Season 2)
- Outer Banks
- Shadow and Bone (Season 2)
- Sonic Prime (Season 2)
- Sparking Joy (Season 2)
- Stranger Things (Season 5)
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)
- The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)
- The Circle (Season 5)
- The Crown (Season 6)
- The Dragon Princ
- The Sandman (New Episodes)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)
- The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)
- The Upshaws (Season 3)
- The Watcher (Season 2)
- The Witcher (Season 3 & 4)
- Top Boy (Season 5)
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3)
- Virgin River (Season 5)
- All of Us Are Dead
- Love Is Blind: Japan – Japanese (Season 2)
- Love Never Lies
- Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – Korean (Part 2)
- Persona – Korean (Collection 2)
- Perfume
- Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)
- Summertime – Italian (Season 3)
- Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)
- The Club
- The Mire – Polish (Season 3)
- The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)
- The Way of the House Husband – Japanese Anime (Season 2)
- Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)
- Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2)
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
- My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
- Monster (Seasons 2-3)
