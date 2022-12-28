 
close
Wednesday December 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix: List of TV shows that will be renewed in 2023

Netflix reveals the renewal plan for next year

By Web Desk
December 28, 2022
Netflix: List of TV shows that will be renewed in 2023
Netflix: List of TV shows that will be renewed in 2023

Netflix has shared the list of all the TV shows planned to be renewed for an additional season next year.

Here’s the list of top 50 most-popular Netflix original shows set to debut with new seasons in 2023:

Renewed Netflix Series:

  1. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
  2. Emily in Paris (Season 4)
  3. Firefly Lane
  4. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)
  5. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
  6. Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
  7. Heartbreak High
  8. Never Have I Ever (Season 4)
  9. Next in Fashion (Season 2)
  10. Outer Banks
  11. Shadow and Bone (Season 2)
  12. Sonic Prime (Season 2)
  13. Sparking Joy (Season 2)
  14. Stranger Things (Season 5)
  15. Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)
  16. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)
  17. The Circle (Season 5)
  18. The Crown (Season 6)
  19. The Dragon Princ
  20. The Sandman (New Episodes)
  21. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)
  22. The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)
  23. The Upshaws (Season 3)
  24. The Watcher (Season 2)
  25. The Witcher (Season 3 & 4)
  26. Top Boy (Season 5)
  27. Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)
  28. Unsolved Mysteries
  29. Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3)
  30. Virgin River (Season 5)
  31. All of Us Are Dead
  32. Love Is Blind: Japan – Japanese (Season 2)
  33. Love Never Lies
  34. Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)
  35. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – Korean (Part 2)
  36. Persona – Korean (Collection 2)
  37. Perfume
  38. Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)
  39. Summertime – Italian (Season 3)
  40. Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)
  41. The Club
  42. The Mire – Polish (Season 3)
  43. The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)
  44. The Way of the House Husband – Japanese Anime (Season 2)
  45. Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)
  46. Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2)
  47. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
  48. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
  49. Monster (Seasons 2-3)
  50. Never Have I Ever