Meghan Markle offering 'little new' as she feeds 'ego' with Netflix: Expert

Meghan Markle has been called out for her narcissistic traits.
Joanna Weiss, in her piece on Politico, writes how the Duchess of Sussex has lost her credibility over same stories against the Royals.
The piece titled '2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists' states: "My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits."
"Even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity."
Other names she included in her piece were American rapper Kanye West and former US President Donald Trump.
