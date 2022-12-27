'Schitt's Creek' movie might be on the cards, hints the cast

The father-son team behind Schitt's Creek, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, hinted in a recent interview that a Schitt's Creek movie would be in the works when the programme finished in April 2020, according to US Magazine.



Eugene said, "The idea of working with these people again is still something that is kind of at the front of our brains."

Daniel also did not refute the idea of a film and said, "If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye."

Daniel further added, "I’m very sort of sensitive to overstaying your welcome in any capacity. So we’ll see in a few years, if it all sort of comes together.”

Schitt's Creek is a sitcom that started in 2015. It slowly rose to critical acclaim before finally ending with its last episode in April 2020.