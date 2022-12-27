Reese Witherspoon marks Jean-Marc Vallée's one year death anniversary with a heartwarming tribute

Reese Witherspoon penned a heartwarming message to late friend and director Jean-Marc Vallée on the occasion of his first death anniversary.
On her Instagram story, Reese Witherspoon remembered the late Jean-Marc Vallée, with whom she worked on Wild and Big Little Lies.
As per Enews, Witherspoon shared a picture of her and Vallée, filming 2014's Wild, and wrote, "I miss you my friend."
The actress, who won an Oscar for the same movie, further captioned the instagram story, "RIP Jean-Marc Vallée."
Vallée passed away on December 25, 2021 "suddenly and unexpectedly" at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.
Kendall Jenner stepped out for lunch in Brentwood dressed in a green cardigan and jeans
Lily Collins discusses about the beginning of her acting career in a magazine interview
John Aniston played Victor Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives'
Kim Kardashian recalls going to White House unprepared for her efforts regarding criminal justice reform
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been trying to avoid the topic of marriage with Heather Milligan, source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from 'royal fold' will leave Kate Middleton ‘paying the price'