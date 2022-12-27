 
Tuesday December 27, 2022
Reese Witherspoon marks Jean-Marc Vallée's one year death anniversary with a heartwarming tribute

By Web Desk
December 27, 2022
Reese Witherspoon penned a heartwarming message to late friend and director  Jean-Marc Vallée on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

On her Instagram story, Reese Witherspoon remembered the late Jean-Marc Vallée, with whom she worked on Wild and Big Little Lies.

As per Enews, Witherspoon shared a picture of her and Vallée, filming 2014's Wild, and wrote, "I miss you my friend."

The actress, who won an Oscar for the same movie, further captioned the instagram story, "RIP Jean-Marc Vallée."

Vallée passed away on December 25, 2021 "suddenly and unexpectedly" at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

