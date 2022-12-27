 
Tuesday December 27, 2022
Why Prince Andrew attended Christmas outing at Sandringham despite King Charles' snub

Prince Andrew was recently spotted at royals' Christmas outing

By Web Desk
December 27, 2022

A royal expert recently dished on the reason why Prince Andrew attended Christmas outing at Sandringham, despite King Charles' snub.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail: “Andrew’s appearance at the St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham today, comes a day after it was reported that he is now not allowed to have an office in Buckingham Palace, retain a small staff or use it as an address.”

“He is clearly on his own and may recruit his own team as he battles to be rehabilitated. He is still a member of the Royal Family hence his appearance,” the expert continued.

"However, he is not and will never be a senior working royal as he once was, King Charles has made this clear,” Richard added.

Meanwhile, a palace insider recently told The Sun that Prince Andrew’s ‘any presence at the Palace’ is ‘officially over’.

"The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” the insider added.