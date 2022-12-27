‘Glass Onion’ director Rian Johnson addresses Elon Musk ‘similarity’ speculations

File footage

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sparked rumors that Edward Norton’s character, Miles Bron, is a hilarious dig at tech giant Elon Musk.

Addressing the speculations, film director Rian Johnson discussed the similarities, insisting that it was simply an ‘accident.’

During his latest new interview with Wired, Johnson asked what his next film might be about, to which he asked the interviewer for an idea.

The interviewer jokingly responded, 'The downfall of Twitter?' at which Johnson laughed and replied “Downfall of Twitter. Didn’t I just do that?”

“It’s so weird. It’s very bizarre. I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that’s funding this Twitter takeover,” he added.

Johnson continued, “There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment.”

“A friend of mine said, “Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon”. And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Norton and Ethan Hawke.