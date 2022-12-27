BTS V garners praises for his ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

BTS member Kim Taehyung who is popularly known as V has spellbound fans with his charming Christmas cover.

On December 24, V surprised the ARMY by dropping a cover of the 1951 Christmas song It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas on Sound cloud and YouTube.

The cover sung by V is based on the classic song, it has been also covered by other artists such as Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Bublé.

He gathered the attention of the fans by singing this cover with his interpretation of the original song while keeping in mind the traditional singing method.

On YouTube, V’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas cover trended on #1 across the globe in both music videos and music categories for two consecutive days.

With his new song, V extended his own record as the Korean idol with the most #1 hits on the Soundcloud Global chart.

His own songs Winter Bear, Scenery and Snow Flower ranked at the top during their releases.

On Instagram, the video of the cover became the most-viewed one on BTS official account, surpassing 18 million views within the first day.

Along with the song's incredible chart performance, it has gotten amazing reviews from both K-pop and non-K-pop fans.

On the video streaming platform YouTube, the idol’s cover song video garnered positive reviews from the Reaction community.

Due to the song's previous popularity, this new cover has been attracting the attention of non-K-pop fans, who have praised V’s choice for going against the popular trend and choosing a genre that is not explored in the K-pop scene.

V also received lots of praises for his rich, deep voice and the huge improvement he has made in his English skills.

Check out It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas cover below:



