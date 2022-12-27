‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2’ will potentially be in MCU Phase 5

Marvel Studios has already greenlit a second season for its popular series, Ms. Marvel.

According to The Direct, Marvel Cinematic Universe has included the series in Phase 4 and there is a good chance it will be part of the next phase of MCU as well.

2023 is going to be a pivotal year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it marks the start of Phase 5 and the point where the MCU shifts from introducing new heroes to laying the foundation for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, via IGN.

Phase 4 has been home to plenty of new players, many of whom come from the Young Avengers' corner of the Marvel universe. Out of the bunch, the only one to immediately jump straight into first billing on her own project is Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, who debuted in her own Disney+ series early this year.

According to a report from Murphy's Multiverse, at the time Marvel Studios was originally casting Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan, the studio intended for the actress to shoot Season 1, a movie, and Season 2, all within a fairly short period of time.

The report added that Vellani is "going to be pretty busy" as she is expected to play "a rather pivotal role" in the overall tale of the Multiverse Saga.

This also fuels the ongoing rumours that Ms. Marvel's powers do connect to the Multiverse and will lead to an incursion taking place in The Marvels to set up Avengers 5.