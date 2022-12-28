List of 7 best-movies on Netflix in 2022

2022 is the rolling coster year for Netflix as streaming giant had in reports of the lost subscribers in the begning of the year.

From Action to comedy and from horror to romance, the streaming giant released several movies in every genres in the year 2022. Here's the list of Netflix's top 10 most trending movies of 2022.



Emily The Criminal:

Emily The Criminal is one of the best-reviewed movies of 2022. A crime thriller story of a young woman who is locked out of the job market due to having a criminal record.

The movie streamed on Netflix on August 12, 2022.

Hustle:

Hustle premiered on Netflix on June 8, 2022, and ranked at the No. 1 position on the streaming platform's top 10 list weekly ranking.

The Oscar-nominated Will fetters movie is about a struggling basketball star who is trying to revive his career.

Troll:

Troll is the most-watched 2022 non-English movie on Netflix. The movie is about a terrifying monster that rises deep within the mountain after being imprisoned for a thousand years.

The Norwegian movie debuted on the streaming platform on December 1, 2022.

Bullet Train:

Brad Pitt's starrer movie Bullet Train is one of the superhit movies of 2022. Bullet Train is an American action, comedy, and thriller movie directed by David Leitch.

Kotaro Isaka’s 2010 novel-based movie is about a Japanese high-speed train journey of five assassins and all are working on individual assignments.

Athena:

Athena follows the story of police corruption, violent protests, and the confluence of nationalism. A French filmmaker Romain Gravas directed a series about the tragic story of three siblings.

The story takes a dramatic turn when the youngest brother dies in an alleged fight with the police.

The movie premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2022.

The Wonder:

The Wonder is a story of an English nurse named Lib Wright who is called to the Irish Midlands to examine a young girl who claims she hasn’t eaten in four months.

The movie streamed on Netflix on November 16, 2022.

The Good Nurse:

The Good Nurse is a true tale of madness and murder, a serial killer nurse who is said to be killed more than 400 patients during her 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The criminal murder mystery movie was released on Netflix on September 11, 2022, and became popular among the audiences in its first week.



