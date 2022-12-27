Netflix unveils top 25 list of trending movies & series

 
Netflix: Here's he list of top 25 must-watch trending movies and series

By Web Desk
December 27, 2022
Netflix unveiled its complete official list of all the trending movies and series in December.

Here’s the list of the top 25 movies and series trending right now on Netflix:

Movies:

  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  2. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical 
  3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas 
  4. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  5. Knives Out 
  6. Falling for Christmas 
  7. A Not So Merry Christmas 
  8. The Big 4
  9. A Bad Moms Christmas 
  10. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari 
  11. The Holiday 
  12. Tara vs Bilal
  13. The Christmas Chronicles 
  14. Code Name: Tiranga 
  15. Bullet Train 
  16. Godzilla vs. Kong 
  17. A Quiet Place Part II 
  18. God's Crooked Lines 
  19. Troll
  20. The Swimmers 
  21. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 
  22. Uncharted 
  23. Private Lesson 
  24. Doctor G 
  25. Hereditary 

Series:

  1. Emily in Paris 
  2. Wednesday 
  3. Alice in Borderland 
  4. The Witcher: Blood Origin
  5. The Recruit 
  6. Alchemy of Souls 
  7. Harry & Meghan 
  8. Til Money Do Us Part 
  9. Too Hot to Handle 
  10. The Unbroken Voice 
  11. Madre solo hay dos 
  12. The Teacher 
  13. The Fabulous
  14. 1899 
  15. I Am a Killer 
  16. Julestorm 
  17. SPY x FAMILY 
  18. Las Villamizar
  19. The Good Doctor
  20. Sonic Prime
  21. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  22. The Crown
  23. Far from Home
  24. First Love
  25. Shuroop