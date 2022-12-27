Netflix unveils top 25 list of trending movies & series

Netflix unveiled its complete official list of all the trending movies and series in December.

Here’s the list of the top 25 movies and series trending right now on Netflix:

Movies:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical How the Grinch Stole Christmas Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Knives Out Falling for Christmas A Not So Merry Christmas The Big 4 A Bad Moms Christmas The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari The Holiday Tara vs Bilal The Christmas Chronicles Code Name: Tiranga Bullet Train Godzilla vs. Kong A Quiet Place Part II God's Crooked Lines Troll The Swimmers Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Uncharted Private Lesson Doctor G Hereditary

Series: